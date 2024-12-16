Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants; Markets decline in early trade and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Markets decline in early trade amid weak global trends

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday in line with weak global cues and caution ahead of the WPI inflation data to be announced later in the day. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 215.59 points to 81,917.53 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 49.45 points to 24,718.85.

Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants

The regime change in Bangladesh has become a significant concern for Indian agencies, which are devising multiple strategies to secure the border as they believe illegal immigration is no longer the biggest issue. There is a growing apprehension that terror outfits from the neighbouring country might attempt to orchestrate terror activities in India, potentially using Bangladeshi illegal immigrants as sleeper cells. Read more.

All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government

Leaders of the Mahayuti alliance were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Maharashtra government during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Sunday. The 10-day-old BJP-led alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42. In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and nine for Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state. Read more.

Smith adds to India's 'Head'-ache in Brisbane

Familiar heroes from both sides made their presence felt, but while Jasprit Bumrah plugged away almost single-handedly, Travis Head was supported by a welcome return to form for Steve Smith at the Gabba on Sunday. Consequently, Australia dominated Day Two of the third Test, pulling away after a tricky opening session to flay a tiring attack. Scoring at more than 5.5 runs an over in the extended final session, Australia ended the day on 405-7, a commanding tally especially considering that they were asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma. Read more.

Aamir Khan wraps up Sitaare Zameen Par shoot on Sunday night; actor to shift focus to 'extensive editing & visual effects'

Recently, Aamir Khan announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which was to originally release this December, was being pushed to 2025. On Sunday, the superstar reported to the Film City set for the last portion of the RS Prasanna-directed venture. Sources tell us that it was a patch shoot. Read more.