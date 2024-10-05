Mid-Day Top News at this hour: You can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat; major fire breaks out at warehouse in Bhiwandi and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat

Seventeen hutments that had stalled the Kalina-BKC connectivity road project for nearly three years have finally agreed to relocate, clearing the way for the project’s completion. The MMRDA had completed most of the road three years ago, but progress was blocked by residents of Watchman Chawl, who refused to vacate their homes and even took the matter to court. Read more.

Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services

The growing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is the focus of both the new suburban railway (CR and WR) timetables that were announced earlier this week. While the Central Railway (Mumbai) timetable comes into effect from October 5, the Western Railway one comes into effect on October 12. On CR, it will be for the first time since the 2022 inauguration by the prime minister that the fast train platforms at Kalwa and Mumbra will be put to use and have fast train halts. On WR, there will be more trains to Dahanu. Read more.

Thane: Major fire breaks out at warehouse in Bhiwandi; watch video

A major fire broke out in a warehouse in Bhiwandi, located in Maharashtra's Thane district. Read more.

IND vs NZ: Kerr's controversial non-run-out decision stirs heated debate in cricket circles

There was no shortage of tough cricket at the Dubai Stadium on Friday when India took on a determined New Zealand in a Group A match of the T20 World Cup. There was an incident rarely seen on a cricket field. A batter was run out by miles while going for the second run and was walking off the ground when she was ruled not out. All hell broke loose as Indian players vehemently protested the umpire’s decision. Read more.

Salman Khan to make cameo appearance as swashbuckling cop in Atlee's 'Baby John'

Bring Varun Dhawan and Atlee together, and the result will be a mass entertainer. That’s exactly what the actor-producer duo has designed with their upcoming film, Baby John. Now, the actioner has got another heavyweight in Salman Khan, who has come on board for a cameo. So, what is Khan playing in Kalees’ directorial venture, which is an adaptation of the Tamil hit, Theri (2016)? mid-day has learnt that the superstar will step into the role of a senior police officer, essayed by Prabhu in the original. Read more.