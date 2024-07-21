Mid-Day Top News of this hour: Mumbai rain saga continues; markets bearish on Monday and more

We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe

Mumbai rains/ Shadab Khan

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Markets tank in early trade dragged by Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, weak global peers

Along with bearish global market trends, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the early Monday morning drop in equities benchmark indices. In early trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 504 points to 80,100.65. At 24,362.30, the NSE Nifty lost 168.6 points. The Sensex's biggest laggards were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank.

Mumbai weather update: Incessant heavy rain continues...

After incessant downpours over the weekend, rains continued to lash Mumbai even on the first morning of the week. Almost all parts of the city registered more than 100 mm of rainfall during night hours and it has continued leading to waterlogging in several areas. A high tide of over 4 meters is expected to hit the city around 1 pm today; if heavy rain keeps its pace, the chances of widespread waterlogging are higher. Read more.

Dhaba staff laid off as owners fear backlash from Kanwariyas

For the past seven years, Brijesh Pal, a daily wager, would work at a roadside dhaba in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar during the two months of Shravan to help his Muslim owner manage the heavy footfall of customers, mainly the Kanwariyas. He would get Rs 400-600 and at least two meals every day for the job. This year, however, his employer, Mohammad Arsalan, asked him to look for other jobs as he cannot afford to hire extra staff, expecting that his earnings will take a hit due to the Uttar Pradesh government’s orders to owners of hotels, restaurants, food carts and eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners at their outlets. Read More.

Bangladesh top court scraps quota

Bangladesh’s top court on Sunday scaled back a controversial quota system for government job applicants, in a partial victory for student protesters after days of nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that have killed scores of people.. Read more.

Pankaj Tripathi: ‘Fun to explore when a powerful man falls’

What happens when a king is dethroned? Through his character Kaleen bhaiyya, Pankaj Tripathi has shown the fall of power and its repercussions in the latest season of Mirzapur. That the character was the criminal overlord in the past two seasons, makes his loss of power all the more dramatic. Read more.

Injured Shreyanka ruled out, Tanuja steps in

Young India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the on-going Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament after fracturing the fourth finger of her left-hand. Shreyanka, who had sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch during India’s opening match against Pakistan, was replaced by Tanuja Kanwar in the squad, the Asian Cricket Council said in a release. Read more.