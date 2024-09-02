Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party

Amanatullah Khan. Pic/X

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house in Delhi to arrest him.

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering case investigation.

The Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence.

In a post on X, Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leaders," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Khan also said that he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency in connection with the money laundering case. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.

Singh said the ED had called Khan for questioning but he informed them that his mother-in-law had a surgery for cancer but the ED reached his residence.

BJP reacts to allegations

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hit out at the AAP and alleged that there is a "long" list of "corrupt" people in the party, reported PTI.

"There is a long list of corrupt people in the AAP. When the law takes its course, they start shouting. Amanatullah Khan, who did corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, is speaking against the ED action. If you did corruption, you will have to answer. The law is equal for everyone," he said, reported PTI.

Sachdeva said that since the ED reached Khan's residence he has been alleging that they are there to arrest him but he is not talking about the fact that they have gone there to probe the financial irregularities committed in the Waqf Board.

"This country works on the principle of law and as you sow so shall you reap," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)