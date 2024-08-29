Work in Delhi will continue at same pace after Kejriwal's release: AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia also met people during his Padyatra in Uttam Nagar, Delhi on Wednesday; Sisodia began his 'Padyatra', reconnecting with the public after 17 months of imprisonment

Stating about the arrests in the Delhi excise policy case, Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that people believe he was wrongly imprisoned and drew parallels with the situation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While talking to ANI, Sisodia said," People are very excited, they are asking me if I am fine. They say that I was forcefully jailed and even Kejriwal is jailed the same way.

"Everyone says that now that I have come and soon Kejriwal will come out too and work in Delhi will continue at the same pace it used to happen earlier," added the AAP leader.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Congress could not win a single seat in the Delhi assembly polls held in 2020. While the AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats, the BJP secured eighth seats in the last assembly polls.

