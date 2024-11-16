Breaking News
Moody's forecasts 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India

Moody’s forecasts 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

India’s real GDP expanded 6.7 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024

Moody’s said despite near-term uptick, retail inflation should moderate toward the Reserve Bank’s target in the coming months. File pic

Moody’s Ratings on Friday forecast a 7.2 per cent GDP growth for India in 2024, saying the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, but inflation risks may prompt the RBI to retain a relatively tight monetary policy this year.


Moody’s said that despite the near-term uptick, retail inflation should moderate toward the Reserve Bank’s target in the coming months as food prices ease amid higher sowing and adequate food grain buffer stocks. The retail inflation scaled to a 14-month high of 6.21, breaching the RBI’s upper tolerance limit, on a sharp jump in vegetable prices.


The agency said sporadic food price pressures continue to inject volatility in the disinflation trajectory.


“Potential risks to inflation from heightened geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events underscore the RBI’s cautious approach to policy easing. Although the central bank shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral while keeping the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent in October, it will likely retain relatively tight monetary policy settings into next year, given the fairly healthy growth dynamics and inflation risks.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

