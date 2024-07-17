Breaking News
More than 14000 child marriages stopped this year

More than 14,000 child marriages stopped this year

Updated on: 18 July,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Civil society and panchayats play key role in combating child marriage; report calls for faster trials and better victim support

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, Activist and Child Marriage Free India campaign Founder Bhuwan Ribhu and others release the report

More than 14,000 child marriages have been prevented across 265 districts in 17 states and Union Territories by civil society, a report by an NGO said.


According to the report by the India Child Protection (ICP) research team which was released by child rights body the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 59,364 child marriages were prevented with the help of panchayats in 2023-24.


The report said the Rajasthan HC, in one of its judgments, held panchayats accountable for child marriage, which resulted in a significant decline in child marriage cases reported on Akshaya Tritiya.


“Across India, 161 civil society organisations in 265 districts throughout 17 states and UTs successfully prevented 14,137 child marriages in 2023-2024 by using legal interventions and prevented 59,364 child marriages with the help of panchayats,” the report said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

