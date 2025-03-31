The remarks made by Mamata Banerjee came after a massive clash erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet services were suspended in three areas following the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at opposition over Mothabari vioelence

Listen to this article Mothabari violence: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams opposition over the clash x 00:00

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the opposition parties after the recent violence that erupted in Motibhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Bengal CM while speaking at the Eidgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr said that her government was committed to stopping the "riots". She criticised opposition parties in the state, saying that "red" and "gerua" have joined hands.

"We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want riots to take place. Common people do not involve in such things only political parties do. This is a matter of shame. Earlier, the 'Laal' party used to give statements about secularism. Today, 'laal' and 'gerua' have united. We will fight alone. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions...The duty of the majority is to protect the minority, and the duty of the minority is to stay with the majority..."

These remarks by Mamata Banerjee came after a massive clash erupted between two groups in the Mothabari area of West Bengal's Malda district, where 61 people have been arrested. Internet services were suspended in three areas following the clashes, which broke out on March 27.

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim stated that the situation is fully under control and 61 individuals have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Jawed Shamim said, "The situation in Mothabari is completely under control. Till now, 19 cases have been registered, and 61 people have been arrested in this matter...Soon, the situation will be completely normal. Today, there have been no incidents (of violence) in the region."

Earlier, BJP leader Amit Malviya accused Mamata Banerjee of completely losing control over the law and order situation of the state.

"The relentless attacks on Hindus continue unchecked across West Bengal. Hindu religious events, properties, and individuals are being targeted by Muslim mobs. Today, two major incidents occurred--one in Nowda, Murshidabad district, and another in Dakshin Barbaria village, Purba Medinipur district. Much like the violence in Mothabari, Malda district, Hindu-owned shops have once again been selectively vandalized in Jhaubona and Trimohani Bazar under Naoda Police Station in Murshidabad. Jihadist mobs unleashed terror in broad daylight, even as the police stood by...Mamata Banerjee is pushing West Bengal toward a dangerous transformation--one that mirrors Bangladesh's past. The BJP will not allow her to succeed," he said in a post on Sunday on X.

(With inputs from ANI)