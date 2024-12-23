These sophisticated noise barriers are meticulously designed to mitigate sound generated during train operations. Measuring two metres in height and one metre in width, each barrier weighs around 840 kg and is engineered to reflect and distribute aerodynamic noise produced by train movement

(Pic/NHSRCL)

Listen to this article Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Over 2 lakh noise barriers installed along 100-km viaduct x 00:00

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project has reached a significant engineering breakthrough with the installation of 2,06,000 noise barriers along its 103 km viaduct corridor, NHSRCL said in an official statement on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project has strategically placed 2,000 noise barriers on each side of every kilometer of track, demonstrating remarkable precision in acoustic engineering, stated National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL).

These sophisticated noise barriers are meticulously designed to mitigate sound generated during train operations. Measuring two metres in height and one metre in width, each barrier weighs approximately 830-840 kg and is engineered to reflect and distribute aerodynamic noise produced by train movement.

Over 200,000 noise barriers installed along 100+ km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train viaduct, to mitigate noise during operations without obstructing scenic view from the train. pic.twitter.com/QRWQYUDBB4 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) December 23, 2024

"Over 200,000 noise barriers installed along 100+ km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train viaduct, to mitigate noise during operations without obstructing scenic view from the train," NHSRCL said in a post on X.

In residential and urban areas, the project has implemented enhanced three-metre tall barriers featuring an additional 1-metre translucent polycarbonate panel, ensuring passengers maintain unobstructed scenic views while minimizing environmental noise.

To support this massive production requirement, six dedicated manufacturing facilities have been established across Gujarat, with three located in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat, Vadodara, and Anand.

This strategic infrastructure development has not only facilitated barrier production but also created significant local employment opportunities, NHSRCL said.

The project's construction progress extends beyond noise barriers. NHSRCL stated that over 243 km of viaduct construction has been completed, accompanied by 352 km of pier work and 362 km of pier foundation work.

The project has already constructed bridges across 13 rivers and successfully crossed multiple railway lines and highways using five steel bridges and two PSC bridges.

Track construction in Gujarat is advancing rapidly, with Reinforced Concrete (RC) Track Bed construction underway in multiple districts including Anand, Vadodara, Surat, and Navsari.

Seventy-one track kilometers of RC track bed have been completed, with rail welding already commenced on the viaduct.

In Maharashtra, significant milestones have been achieved, including casting the first concrete base-slab for the Mumbai bullet train station at an impressive depth of 32 metres.

The 21 km tunnel between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata is progressing, with a 394-metre Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) already completed to facilitate main tunnel construction.

The project is simultaneously constructing seven mountain tunnels in Palghar district using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), with the mountain tunnel in Gujarat already successfully completed.

Twelve stations along the corridor are being developed with innovative thematic elements and energy-efficient features, promising a world-class passenger experience.

“The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project continues to set new benchmarks in high-speed rail infrastructure by combining cutting-edge technology with environmental considerations. The project is not only transforming connectivity but also creating significant social and economic benefits, including the generation of thousands of jobs, the development of local industries, and improvements in regional infrastructure. It will also help in reducing travel time, enhancing mobility, and fostering regional development. The project is set to drive economic growth and elevate the quality of life across Gujarat and Maharashtra,” said Vivek Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, NHSRCL.