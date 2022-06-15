MVA functioning at 'God's mercy'; ministers busy indulging in extortion: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

The MVA government did not spend a single paisa on the development of the Marathwada region, especially Jalna district, Fadnavis said, adding that the erstwhile BJP government had initiated the Marathwada Water Grid project, which could solve the problems of drinking water and irrigation

Devendra Fadnavis. File Photo

Speaking at the 'Jal Akrosh Morcha', a protest march organised by the BJP to highlight the local problems, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the MVA ministers of being busy collecting commission and indulging in extortion. Fadvavis stated that the MVA was functioning 'Ram bharose' (at God's mercy).

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not step into Mantralaya (state secretariat) for two years, so how can he know the pain and sufferings of common people and farmers. The MVA government is functioning 'Ram bharose'. It has failed on all fronts...," Fadnavis said.

"The MVA ministers are busy in 'takkewari, vasuli and malpani' (commission and extortion). The government put on hold the development schemes and projects introduced by the previous BJP government in the state," the former chief minister alleged.

The MVA government did not spend a single paisa on the development of the Marathwada region, especially Jalna district, Fadnavis said, adding that the erstwhile BJP government had initiated the Marathwada Water Grid project, which could solve the problems of drinking water and irrigation.

"But the MVA dispensation did not release a single paisa for the project. Had this scheme been implemented, the water woes of the region would have been resolved. The present government has killed the Marathwada Water Grid Project," the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly alleged.

He also accused the state government of not spending the money sanctioned by the Narendra Modi government under the latter's Jal Jeevan Mission for solving the issues concerning water availability in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said that the BJP government had sanctioned funds for the development of the Marathwada region. Listing out various development works carried out by Centre, he also talked about various railway projects rolled out in the region.

