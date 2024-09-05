Govind Chowkhe attacked his 36-year-old brother Kisan following a heated argument; the brothers and their families lived in the same house with their mother

The officials said that a 25-year-old man allegedly beat his elder brother to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after he scolded the former's wife, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Hingna area of the city, the police officials said while sharing an update on Nagpur crime.

Govind Chowkhe attacked his 36-year-old brother Kisan following a heated argument. The brothers and their families lived in the same house with their mother, reported PTI.

"The argument between the siblings broke out after Kisan reportedly scolded Govind's wife over a family matter. Angry with him, Govind hit Kisan on his chest and head multiple times, in which the latter was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official of Hingna police station told PTI while sharing an update on Nagpur crime.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death, but the post-mortem report on Wednesday specified that he died of injuries. As a result, the police interrogated Govind, who confessed that he committed the crime. He was then arrested, the official added, reported PTI.

Couple sells infant son for Rs 1.10 lakh; six held

Nagpur Police arrested six persons, including parents of a five-day-old son for allegedly selling him to a childless couple for Rs 1.10 lakh, officials said on August 27, reported PTI.

The operation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Squad (AHTS) has brought to light a disturbing case of illegal child trafficking involving not just the seller and the buyer but also two others who mediated the transaction, they said.

The accused parents allegedly sold their newborn to the childless couple who were eager to adopt but circumvented the legal adoption process. In addition to the biological parents, the police also apprehended the couple who purchased the baby and the two mediators who facilitated the deal.

The arrested accused are identified as Sunil alias Bhondu Dayaram Gendre (31) and his wife Shweta (27), and the childless couple as Pournima Shelke (32) and her husband Snehdeep Dharamdas Shelke (45), both residents of Badlapur in Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The two mediators are identified as Kiran Ingle (41) and her husband Pramod Ingle (45), residents of Nagpur, they said, reported PTI.

Prima facie, the Gendres were driven by financial desperation to sell the infant. According to police, Sunil and Shweta Gendre sold their newborn son to the Shelke couple through Kiran and Pramod Ingle, on August 22, reported PTI.

The Shelke couple, who are relatives of Kiran Ingle, allegedly paid Rs 1.10 lakh for the child and took him to their home bypassing the legal procedures required for child adoption, police said, reported PTI.

Upon receiving the information, the AHTS arrested all six individuals and registered a case under sections 75 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Kalamna police station in Nagpur.

The infant has been temporarily placed in the care of a local orphanage, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)