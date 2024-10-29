Nagpur police have identified 35-year-old Jagdish Uikey as the man behind a series of hoax bomb threats affecting Indian airlines. The suspect is currently on the run after sending alarming emails to various government officials and airline offices.

Jagdish Uikey identified as the suspect behind hoax bomb threats to airlines. Over 300 flights received threats in just 13 days, causing panic and delays. Uikey is on the run, with a special police team formed to capture him.

The Nagpur police in Maharashtra have identified a 35-year-old man from Gondia as the prime suspect behind a series of hoax bomb threats that have created panic, caused flight delays, and led to heightened security measures at airports and other locations. The suspect, Jagdish Uikey, is an author of a book on terrorism and has a prior arrest record from 2021.

According to a senior police official, Uikey is currently evading capture after authorities traced a number of threatening emails back to him. The investigation was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta Khedkar, who uncovered detailed evidence linking Uikey to the emails.

These messages were sent to various government offices, including the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Railway Minister, and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as to airline offices and the Director General of Police (DGP). They triggered significant security responses across multiple sectors.

On Monday, the Nagpur police ramped up security outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis after Uikey sent another email threatening to protest unless he was allowed to present his claims about a secret terror code he purported to have deciphered. He even requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his insights on potential terror threats.

The email Uikey sent on October 21 to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which was also forwarded to the DGP and Railway Protection Force (RPF), resulted in increased security measures at railway stations throughout the state.

In a concerning trend, over 300 flights operated by Indian carriers have reportedly received hoax bomb threats in the 13 days leading up to October 26. Many of these threats originated from social media platforms, as noted by government agencies. On October 22 alone, approximately 50 flights, including 13 from IndiGo and 13 from Air India, received such threats.

Authorities are now actively searching for Uikey, and a special team has been formed to apprehend him. The police are confident that they will soon bring him into custody. As per PTI reports, this troubling series of events highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in ensuring the safety of the public amidst such hoaxes.

(With inputs from PTI)