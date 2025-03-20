Nagpur violence: India is known for unity in diversity, says Mamata Banerjee

Rumours about a 'chadar' with Quranic inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to a savagery in Nagpur on Monday that cause injuries to several police officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur, arguing that India is known for unity in diversity.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Mamata Banerjee abstained from making a detailed statement on the issue, stating, "I don't want to comment on it. But we condemn this violence. Our country is known for its unity in diversity. After the demolition of Babri Masjid, I hit the streets to protect communal harmony. I don't want to make any comment on the Nagpur situation."

Banerjee noted that her INDIA alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray, the president of Shiv Sena (UBT), will comment on the situation, as per PTI.

Rumours about a 'chadar' with Quranic inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to a savagery in Nagpur on Monday that cause injuries to several police officials, reported PTI.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the assembly that no ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions had been burned, but the circulating rumors still stirred emotions.

Nagpur Violence: Over 140 inflammatory posts linked to riots identified by cyber cell

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has identified over 140 objectionable posts and videos on social media linked to the recent Nagpur violence. Legal action is being taken against those responsible

In the aftermath of the recent violence in Nagpur, the Maharashtra Cyber Department has identified over 140 online posts and videos containing objectionable content aimed at inciting communal unrest, according to officials. These posts and videos were found on major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, PTI reports.

According to PTI, the identified content was designed to provoke public sentiment and escalate communal tensions in the state. Notices have been issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 to facilitate the immediate removal of these posts. Additionally, notices have also been served under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of individuals behind the accounts spreading such content.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department, working alongside the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has tracked multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating inflammatory content related to the Nagpur riots, which erupted on Monday. The content in question was deliberately crafted to hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and disrupt peace, the Maharashtra Cyber Department stated in a release.

The department highlighted that such material was intended to exploit deep-seated religious beliefs, create discord among communities, and further destabilise the state's law and order situation. It warned that such actions not only breach legal provisions but also pose a significant threat to peace and communal harmony.

The riots in Nagpur resulted in extensive damage to public property, PTI reports. Maharashtra Cyber officials have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for creating and spreading provocative content. People have been urged to exercise caution while sharing information online and to refrain from engaging with unverified or inflammatory material.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 69 individuals in connection with the Nagpur violence, including Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan and eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers, according to PTI. Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, stated on Wednesday that any attacks on police personnel would be dealt with strictly and that strong action would be taken against the perpetrators.

The riots left 33 police personnel injured, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers. Rioters reportedly vandalised vehicles, hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police, and even attacked residential properties. Allegations have also emerged that a group of rioters misbehaved with a female constable and attempted to disrobe her during the violence, according to an FIR.

The violence was allegedly triggered by rumours concerning the burning of a 'chadar' bearing holy inscriptions during protests led by the VHP, which demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted these claims in the state assembly, stating that no religious verses were burned and that the rumours were deliberately spread to incite unrest.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis said, "The investigation into the Nagpur violence case is underway. There is peace in the city at present, and there have been no riots here for several years. Some people deliberately spread this rumour to create unrest." He added, "We will identify and prosecute those responsible for the attacks."

