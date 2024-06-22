Breaking News
NEET-UG row: SC refuses to defer counselling

Updated on: 22 June,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The apex court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre and others on a petition seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged irregularities in holding it on May 5.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai with party workers during a protest

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to defer the counselling for the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination scheduled to kick off on July 6, saying it is not an “open and shut” process. The apex court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre and others on a petition seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged irregularities in holding it on May 5.


A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti posted the matter for hearing on July 8 along with other pending pleas alleging irregularities in conduct of the examination. The counsel appearing for the petitioners urged the bench that the counselling process may be paused for two days as the apex court is scheduled to hear all these pleas on July 8.


Congress holds protest 


Delhi Congress workers held a demonstration near BJP headquarters here over the alleged irregularities. The demonstration was led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav. The medical entrance examination, NEET-UG, was conducted by NTAon May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

Will request Nitish for CBI probe: DyCM

Bihar DCM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said a request will be made to CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the suspected links of the arrested prime suspect in the NEET “paper leak” with officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

