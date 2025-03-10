This will be Luxon's first visit to India as prime minister. Besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will also attend the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue on March 17 in New Delhi as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address

New Zealand Christopher Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

New Zealand Prime Minister (PM) Christopher Luxon will pay a five-day visit to India beginning March 16 to shore up bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment.

It will be Luxon's first visit to India as prime minister.

Besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he will grace the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue on March 17 in New Delhi as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The New Zealand PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media and members of the Indian diaspora community.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.

"During his visit, Prime Minister Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on March 17 covering various aspects of India-New Zealand relations," the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand, the MEA said.

"It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," it said.

