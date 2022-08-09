NIA arrests two more accused in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of the proscribed organization JMB including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh from Aishbagh, Bhopal who were found involved in propagating the JMB plans and motivating youth to carry out jihad against India

Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday (August 7) arrested two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists in the case relating to the arrest of six active cadres of JMB, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Aishbagh, Bhopal.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of the proscribed organization JMB including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh from Aishbagh, Bhopal who were found involved in propagating the JMB plans or ideology and motivating youth to carry out jihad against India.

The accused have been identified as Hamidullah and Mohammad Sahadat Hussain. Hamidullah is a resident of Dhaka and Sahadat is from Madaripur district of Bangladesh.

"The accused are highly radicalized individuals and involved in propagating Jihad by posting hateful and incriminating materials online in various groups on different social media platforms to radicalize other people. They were close associates of earlier arrested accused persons in the instant case and were found using encrypted apps to communicate with their associates in India and Bangladesh," said NIA.

The case was initially registered on March 14 this year by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bhopal Police and re-registered by the NIA on April 5.

Following this case, NIA arrested the 7th accused, Asgar earlier on July 20.

Asgar is a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar and according to the anti-terror agency said that Asgar was a close associate of earlier arrested six accused persons and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh.

The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019.

Further investigation, in this case, is in progress.

