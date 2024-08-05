Dilapidated wall falls on temple event tent in Shahpur village; chief minister announces aid for victims’ families

Rescue work underway after a wall collapsed at Shahpur village, in Sagar district, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Nine kids killed in wall crash at event in Madhya Pradesh x 00:00

Nine children were killed and two others injured after a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, a senior official said. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am near the campus of a temple during a religious programme in Shahpur village under Rehli assembly seat, as per officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the information received so far, nine children, aged 10 to 15 years, have been killed and two injured in the wall collapse incident at the religious programme in Shahpur, Sagar Divisional Commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat told PTI over phone. Senior officials, including the district collector, have reached the spot, he added. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

A programme of “Parthiv Shivling Nirman” (making Shivling out of clay) was going on under a tent near the dilapidated house and a wall collapsed and fell on the tent, local BJP MLA and former minister Gopal Bhargava told reporters.

2 held after wall collapse kills 4 kids

Police have arrested two owners of a building in MP’s Rewa district where a wall collapse claimed the lives of four children, officials said on Sunday. The wall of the abandoned building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school on Saturday. A woman and another child received injuries.

Eight rescued from Shivpuri temple

Eight persons who got trapped in a temple on a hillock after the water level of a stream rose in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district have been rescued, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at Kedareshwar temple near Pohri town here on Saturday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Surjeet Singh Bhadoriya said. “Eight persons were trapped in a temple on a hillock following sudden rise of a stream’s water level. After getting information, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) arrived at the spot and rescued all of them by 10pm,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever