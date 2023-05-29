Northeast was devoid of development for long time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of the northeast region were devoid of development for a very long time by the previous governments

He was addressing a function after the inauguration of Northeast’s Vande Bharat Express train in Assam via video conferencing. Referring to the railway budget before 2014, he said that the budget allocated for North East now is Rs 10,000 crore which is four times the growth. “Northeast people were devoid of development for a long time by earlier governments.”

He said all parts of the Northeast will soon be connected via the broad-gauge network. Rs 1 lakh crore is being spent on the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the last nine years have been of unprecedented achievements for India, and the government has given the highest priority to the welfare of the poor.

“The last 9 years have been of unprecedented achievements for India, of building a new India. After coming to power, our government gave the highest priority to the welfare of the poor. Infrastructure is for all, equally, without discrimination. That's why this infrastructure construction is also true social justice in a way, true secularism," said PM Modi.

He said the Vande Bharat Express will boost business and tourism by connecting key destinations such as Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga Sanctuary, Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam, Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Three works related to the connectivity of North East are going on. North East is getting the first Made in India Vande Bharat. This is the third Vande Bharat connecting West Bengal and electrification work on about 425 km of track in Assam and Meghalaya has been completed,” said PM Modi.

"Today India's infrastructure development is being appreciated by the world. This infrastructure is making lives easier, creating employment opportunities and is the link to development and growth," he added. (With inputs from ANI)