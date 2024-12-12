Seventy-eight Bangladeshi fishermen, caught by the Indian Coast Guard for unauthorised fishing in Indian waters, are set to be repatriated. Odisha police confirmed verification processes are complete, and procedures are underway to send them back.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Paradip, Santosh Kumar Jena, informed ANI that the fishermen, after being handed over to the police by the Coast Guard, underwent a thorough verification process.

"Seventy-eight Bangladeshi fishermen were apprehended the day before yesterday and brought to Paradip Police Station for verification. The process has now been completed, and procedures to send them back to Bangladesh are underway," DSP Jena said, according to ANI.

The Indian Coast Guard apprehended the fishermen and their vessels during a routine patrol on December 10. Two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers, identified as FV Laila-2 and FV Meghna-5, were intercepted within Indian Maritime Waters, near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The vessels had 41 and 37 crew members, respectively, onboard.

In an official statement, the Indian Coast Guard described the operation as a crucial step towards maintaining maritime security and preventing unauthorised fishing activities in Indian waters. "During a patrol along the IMBL, the Coast Guard ship identified suspicious activity within Indian Maritime Zones and intercepted two Bangladeshi trawlers engaged in illegal fishing operations," the statement read.

The apprehended fishermen and their trawlers were escorted to Paradip Port, where further investigations were carried out in coordination with local authorities. The police and Coast Guard jointly verified the identities of the fishermen and confirmed that both vessels were registered in Bangladesh.

As per ANI, the authorities are now completing the necessary formalities to ensure the safe repatriation of the fishermen to their home country. This incident underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to safeguarding India's maritime boundaries and addressing unauthorised activities within its territorial waters.

(With inputs from ANI)