Opposition and NDA MPs engaged in heated clashes at Parliament's Makar Dwar during competing protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar. BJP alleged Rahul Gandhi pushed its MP, resulting in an injury

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Opposition and NDA MPs clash at Parliament over Ambedkar remarks x 00:00

Competing marches by members of the opposition INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA escalated into a chaotic altercation within the Parliament House premises on Wednesday. Amidst the heated exchanges, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi sustained a forehead injury, with the party alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had pushed him during the melee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarangi was reportedly taken to hospital and received stitches to stop the bleeding, Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan told reporters. The incident occurred during simultaneous marches held by both camps over the Ambedkar issue, with the opposition accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of disrespecting B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to the press, Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP members blocked his entry to the Parliament premises and even resorted to physical intimidation. "This is the entry to Parliament. It is our right to go inside, and the BJP members were stopping us," he alleged, pointing towards Makar Dwar. When asked whether Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also been pushed, Rahul Gandhi confirmed, saying, "It has happened, but we are not bothered by this pushing around."

On the other hand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that Rahul Gandhi's actions led to Sarangi's injury. "Rahul Gandhi pushed an aged parliamentarian, causing him to fall and sustain an injury," Dubey claimed.

According to PTI, the confrontation took place as opposition INDIA bloc MPs, dressed in blue—a colour associated with B R Ambedkar—staged protests demanding an apology and resignation from Amit Shah for his remarks on the late leader. The MPs carried placards with slogans such as "Main Bhi Ambedkar," "Jai Bhim," and "Amit Shah Maafi Maango" and held a demonstration at the Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises before marching through the grounds.

Simultaneously, NDA parliamentarians also organised a march within the Parliament premises, accusing the opposition Congress of insulting Ambedkar and demanding an apology from the party. As per PTI reports, the two sides came face to face at Makar Dwar, resulting in intense sloganeering from both camps.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also chaired a meeting of Congress MPs in the main committee room earlier in the day, strategising their response to Shah’s remarks. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien submitted a privilege motion notice in the Rajya Sabha against Shah, citing his comments that Congress leaders would have “found a place in heaven” had they chanted God's name instead of Ambedkar’s.

The uproar spilled beyond Parliament, with protests erupting across the national capital and other states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. In Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal led a massive demonstration outside the BJP office, raising slogans such as “Amit Shah Maafi Mango.”

Senior opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, DMK leader M K Stalin, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, strongly criticised Shah’s remarks. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to the furore.

As per PTI, the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has staunchly defended Amit Shah, accusing the opposition of attempting to derail Parliamentary proceedings and politicising the Ambedkar issue.

(With inputs from PTI)