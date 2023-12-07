PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy for being sworn in as Telangana CM

Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated A Revanth Reddy on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana and assured all possible support to further the progress of the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens."

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Besides Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao took oath as ministers.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this monring were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony DK Shivakumar said "We will implement the guarantees. We are committed to whatever we have spoken."

Folk artists performed outside Hyderabad's LB stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM.

Earlier, Reddy met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi. He also called on Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi before leaving for Hyderabad, reported ANI.

Seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth was the face of the Congress in the Assembly polls and ran a spirited campaign.

A Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, he left the TDP and joined Congress in 2017.

In June 2021, he was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats.

The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)