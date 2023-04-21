The programme is a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share his thoughts on various issues, events, and initiatives of national and international importance

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: All you need to know about the radio programme

"Mann Ki Baat" is a monthly radio program hosted by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The program is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and other private radio stations in India. The first episode of the program was aired on October 3, 2014. It will complete its 100th edition on April 30. A new Rs 100 coin will be released on occasion of the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

The program is a platform for the Prime Minister to address the nation and share his thoughts on various issues, events, and initiatives of national and international importance. The program is also a platform for citizens to share their ideas, suggestions, and experiences with the Prime Minister.

The program typically lasts for about 30 minutes and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The Prime Minister's address is in Hindi and is later translated into 14 regional languages for the benefit of the audience.

Some of the topics that have been covered in previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" include:

- Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Campaign)

- Digital India initiative

- Skill India initiative

- Yoga and its benefits

- Farmer welfare and agriculture

- Women empowerment and girl child education

- Importance of sports and fitness

- COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive

The program has been well-received by the public and has helped create awareness about important issues and initiatives of the government. It is also seen as a means of promoting a direct communication channel between the Prime Minister and citizens of India.