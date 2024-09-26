Born on 26th September 1932, Singh apart from being an economist, was the 13th and the longest-serving PM of India from 2004-2014, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

As former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh celebrates his 92nd birthday, wishes are pouring in from various Indian political leaders on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the former PM with a post on the social media platform X.

Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi, greeted the Congress veteran on his birthday saying, "Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country's future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always!"

Happy Birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Your humility, wisdom, and selfless service in shaping our country’s future continue to inspire me and millions of Indians. Wishing you good health and happiness always! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2024

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Manmohan Singh a "visionary statesman" while wishing Singh.

"On the occasion of his birthday, I extend my warmest wishes to Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain deeply grateful for his tremendous and invaluable contributions to the nation. Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life ahead," Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

He stands as a rare embodiment of simplicity, dignity and ingenuity in the realm of politics. A visionary statesman, whose actions spoke louder than words, we remain… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 26, 2024

The Congress party, in a post on X, said, "Renowned economist and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's entire life has been dedicated to the country. He has made many public welfare policies keeping in mind the interest, progress and welfare of all sections of the country."

"On behalf of the Congress family, birthday wishes and best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was the architect of economic prosperity in India. We pray to God for your healthy and long life," the party added.

सुप्रसिद्ध अर्थशास्त्री और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी का पूरा जीवन देश के लिए समर्पित रहा है।



उन्होंने देश के सभी वर्गों के हित, प्रगति व कल्याण को ध्यान में रखकर कई जनहितैषी नीतियां बनाई हैं।



कांग्रेस परिवार की ओर से भारत में आर्थिक समृद्धि के सूत्रधार रहे डॉ.… pic.twitter.com/GyJM6prIqu — Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2024

Manmohan Singh was born on 26th September 1932. Apart from being an economist, Singh served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982-1985.

Later serving as the country's finance minister in the government headed by P V Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, notable for bringing forth the economic liberalisation in the country in 1991.

These reforms made the Indian economy more accessible for foreign investors, leading to an increase in FDI and reduced government control, greatly contributing to the economic growth of the country.

He was the 13th and the longest-serving PM of India from 2004-2014, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Singh's government introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) later known as MGNREGA.

Under his administration, the Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005, improving information transparency between the people and the government.