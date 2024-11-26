The 26/11 attacks were a series of coordinated terror attacks that targeted iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Hotel Taj during the 26/11 attacks. File Pic

Listen to this article President Murmu, Amit Shah honour martyrs on 16th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack x 00:00

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives during the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Droupadi Murmu honoured martyrs and reiterated India's commitment to defeating terrorism in all forms.

"On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families," said the President.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the post added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also expressed his deep sorrow over the events of that fateful day, describing the attacks as a cowardly act that shamed humanity.

Taking to X, he stated, "On this day in 2008, cowardly terrorists shamed humanity by killing innocent people in Mumbai. I pay my emotional tribute to the soldiers who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and salute those who lost their lives."

He condemned terrorism as a "blot on the entire human civilization" and highlighted India's leadership in global anti-terrorism efforts.

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," the post added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also honoured the sacrifices made by the security forces during the 26/11 terror attack.

He shared his thoughts on X, stating, "On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers who lost their lives that fateful day. We pay homage to the security personnel who fought with utmost courage and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

"We remember, and we will never forget those wounds," the post added.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered the sacrifice made by the security forces and citizens in a post on X in Hindi.

"Respectful salute to the brave soldiers, policemen and innocent citizens who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the motherland in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. Their bravery, sacrifice and martyrdom will always be remembered," the post said.

This day marks the 16th anniversary of the coordinated attacks carried out by ten terrorists from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, stated ANI.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated attacks on India's financial capital.

(With inputs from ANI)