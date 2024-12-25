Visuals from across India captured the essence of the celebrations. The St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was adorned with lights, stars in Ernakulam, Kerala

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge extend Christmas greetings x 00:00

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and wished for everyone to enjoy a celebration filled with "peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love," reported news agency ANI.

"May the spirit of Christmas illuminate our hearts with compassion and fill our days with kindness and joy. Wishing you and your loved ones a celebration filled with peace, joy, and the light of kindness and love," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended Christmas greetings and stated that the festival underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption and amity in his post.

"To my fellow citizens, I extend warm wishes on Christmas, which embodies the ideals of forgiveness, peace, and unity. The festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ underscores the need to follow the ideals of sacrifice, service, redemption and amity," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The values of compassion for all living beings and concern for those in need imbue this joyous occasion with a unique spirit of sharing. May these festivities usher in a new era of hope, happiness, and prosperity for all. Merry Christmas!" added the Congress president.

Cities across India were beautifully adorned with lights on Tuesday night, setting the stage for Christmas celebrations. Churches and markets came alive with vibrant decorations, including sparkling stars, twinkling lights, and intricately arranged Christmas cribs, creating a joyous ambience on the eve of the holiday, stated ANI.

Visuals from across India captured the essence of the celebrations. The St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral was adorned with lights, stars in Ernakulam, Kerala. Similarly, ANI stated that special prayers were held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Goa's Panaji, the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church sparkled with festive decor, while in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, the St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral was beautifully illuminated, as shown in captivating drone visuals, stated ANI.

The highlight at the Santhome Cathedral Basilica in Chennai was the midnight mass prayers, and devotees also gathered at the Thiru Iruthaya Andavar Church in Thoothukudi.

(With inputs from ANI)