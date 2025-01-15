Breaking News
Mumbai Marathon: Police issues traffic diversions and restrictions in city
Indian Railways UTS app crashes, commuters face glitch while booking tickets
NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack while taking a holy dip in UP
Man held for killing friend who sexually harassed his wife
Sarpanch murder: Cop suspended for objectionable social media post on protests
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune NCW fact finding team initiates investigation into BPO employee murder case

Pune: NCW fact-finding team initiates investigation into BPO employee murder case

Updated on: 15 January,2025 12:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The crime occurred in the parking lot of the company and despite the presence of several onlookers, none intervened to stop the attack, highlighting the growing phenomenon of the bystander effect

Pune: NCW fact-finding team initiates investigation into BPO employee murder case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Pune: NCW fact-finding team initiates investigation into BPO employee murder case
x
00:00

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a recent case in Pune, where a woman working in a BPO company was allegedly hacked to death by her colleague over a money dispute, a press release said, reported news agency ANI.


The crime occurred in the parking lot of the company and despite the presence of several onlookers, none intervened to stop the attack, highlighting the growing phenomenon of the bystander effect.


In response to this shocking incident, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, has constituted a fact-finding committee to thoroughly investigate the matter and recommend necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such crimes, the press release said, reported ANI.


The Fact-Finding Committee includes: Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary, National Commission for Women; BK Sinha, former Director General of Police, Haryana and R Sreelekha, former Director General of Police, Kerala, reported ANI.

The fact-finding committee arrived in Pune on Tuesday and has started its investigation to uncover the facts.

Over the next two days, the committee will focus on examining how the incident occurred in broad daylight despite the presence of many people, interview the victim's friends and colleagues, and will visit the site of the incident to find any new insights. The committee will engage with associations representing IT and BPO employees as well, reported ANI.

The committee will also meet with the Commissioner of Police, District Authorities, the Investigation Officer, and other relevant authorities.

The committee will submit its findings and recommendations within 10 working days. The National Commission for Women will explore ways to prevent such incidents in the future, the press release said.

In another case, in December, a 54-year-old cook was arrested for allegedly killing two minor sisters, aged 9 and 8, after sexually assaulting them in Maharashtra's Pune, police said.

According to officials, the accused, who worked as a cook at a local hotel, was a neighbour of the victims and known to their family.

According to Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh, the girls were playing near their home when they went missing, prompting a search operation.

Later, the bodies of the girls were found inside a water drum near their house.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pune pune news maharashtra murder case india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK