Punjab: 111 farmers sit on fast unto death protest

Farmers have been protesting over various demands from Centre for over an year. File pic

Slamming the Centre for adopting an “indifferent” attitude towards their demands, a group of 111 farmers began a fast-unto-death on Wednesday in solidarity with their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal whose indefinite strike entered day 51.

The protesting farmers have expressed concern over Dallewal’s “deteriorating” health, saying the 70-year-old risks “multiple organ failure” because of the prolonged fasting.

The farmers earlier said Dallewal had eaten anything since November 26 last year and was just surviving on water.

The farmers have been protesting over various demands, including a legally guarantees minimum support price for their crops.

Dallewal’s health reports

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab government for a copy of the health reports of Dallewal, to be examined for an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

Dallewal has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year and has refused any medical aid.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh wondered how a person, who had been on fast for nearly 50 days had his health parameters improving and asked the state chief secretary to submit test reports during the course of the day.

It further directed the apex court registrar to communicate the reports to the AIIMS director.

The top court also noted the state’s submission that authorities are in deliberations with the protesting farmers and they are hopeful of a solution.

