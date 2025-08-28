Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Minister Aman Arora acknowledged the seriousness of the situation caused by heavy rainfall in the northern states. The minister also assured that the state government is working with utmost caution to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rain and flooding

The rain situation in northern India is deteriorating. With the Punjab region receiving extremely heavy rainfall, the residents have been experiencing severe difficulties. To move residents out of dangerous areas, the Indian Army has deployed its all-terrain ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) in the state, ANI reported.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Indian Army was deployed for the rescue of people in the flood-affected areas of Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday.

The ATOR N1200 SMV was recently inducted into the Indian Army's fleet. It is a multi-terrain vehicle that can float and travel seamlessly over various terrains, be they water, snow, ice, marshes, dunes or rocky areas, reported ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Minister Aman Arora acknowledged the seriousness of the situation caused by heavy rainfall in the northern states. The minister also assured that the state government is working with utmost caution to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rain and flooding.

While speaking to the media about the dangerous situation, Arora said, "The heavy rainfall in the entire Punjab and other northern states has made the situation serious, but the Punjab CM, the entire cabinet, administration, and ordinary people are working on it with utmost caution. Every kind of help is being provided."

The Punjab Minister also highlighted that "the efforts being made to rescue people, their animals and belongings, and provide food and other essential supplies" are ongoing. "People are being rescued, their animals and goods are being moved, and food and other supplies are being provided to them".

Moreover, Fazilka Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu highlighted that the water level increased over the past two to three days, affecting connectivity to many villages.

While speaking to ANI, Sandhu stated, "Water has risen here in the last 2-3 days. This has affected the connectivity of many villages. Around 20 villages have been affected... BSF posts have also been affected." Sandhu added, "BSF and the Indian Army are giving us full help."

Posting about the situation in Punjab, the Ferozepur Range Police wrote, "Fazilka Police's 'Night Domination Program' – Ensuring Safety Even at Night! We are vigilant every moment, keeping an eye on every road! Through checkpoints, patrolling, and PCR motorcycles, we are strengthening the city's security. Your safety is our priority! If you notice any suspicious activity, call 112 immediately!"

(With inputs from ANI)