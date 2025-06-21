Stressing the importance of Indian languages as the soul of the nation’s identity, Shah said on Thursday that the time has come to reclaim India’s linguistic heritage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File pic

Listen to this article Rahul slams Amit Shah over ‘English language’ remark x 00:00

English is “empowering” not “shameful” and must be taught to every child, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and alleged that the BJP-RSS don’t want poor children to learn this language because they don’t want them to ask questions and attain equality. Gandhi’s comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s reported remarks on English.

Stressing the importance of Indian languages as the soul of the nation’s identity, Shah said on Thursday that the time has come to reclaim India’s linguistic heritage. “In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed; the creation of such a society is not far away,” Shah had said.

Slamming his remarks, Gandhi, in a post in Hindi on X, said, “English is not a dam, it is a bridge. English is not shameful, it is empowering. English is not a chain — it is a tool to break the chains.”

“The BJP-RSS don’t want poor kids of India to learn English - because they don’t want you to ask questions, move ahead, and attain equality,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

In today’s world, English is as important as one’s mother tongue because it will provide employment and boost one’s confidence, Gandhi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever