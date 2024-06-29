Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Rain batters parts of Himachal 3 roads closed for traffic

Rain batters parts of Himachal, 3 roads closed for traffic

Updated on: 29 June,2024 09:20 PM IST  |  Shimla
PTI |

Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Solan districts were closed for traffic and 76 transformers have been disrupted in the state

Rain batters parts of Himachal, 3 roads closed for traffic

Rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and an 'orange' alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorms in the state from June 30 to July 2, the meteorological centre here said.


Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Solan districts were closed for traffic and 76 transformers have been disrupted in the state, according to the data provided by the state emergency operation centre.


In the past 24 hours, Dharampur was the wettest in the state receiving 62.4 mm of rainfall, followed by 52.4 mm in Dharamshala, Kasauli 39 mm, Jubbarhatti 33.6 mm, Baijnath 20 mm, the weather bulletin showed.


Tissa recorded 17 mm of rainfall, Sainj 15.5 mm, Shimla 13.3 mm, Solan 12.2 mm, Mandi 11.8 mm and Chopal 10 mm, it added.

Una was the hottest during the day noting a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the night with a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has issued an 'orange' alert issued for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the state from June 30 to July 2.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops and damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

himachal pradesh Weather heavy rains indian meteorological department India news shimla

