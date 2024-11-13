The loco pilot then informed the railway staff through the walkie-talkie about the vehicle blocking the tracks following which the vehicle was seized by the police, an official said

Video grab of the incident

In a shocking incident, a driver of an SUV allegedly drove his Mahindra Thar car onto the railway tracks between the Kanakpura and Dhankya railway stations in Rajasthan's Jaipur and an alert locomotive pilot spotted the vehicle just in time helping in avoiding a potential tragedy on the railway line, the officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 4 pm when the driver of car allegedly attempted to cross the tracks illegally, and the vehicle got stuck in the middle of the railway tracks.

At the same time, a goods train was approaching the spot and the train’s locomotive pilot spotted the SUV on the tracks and quickly stopped the train at a safe distance, the officials said.

The pilot then informed the railway staff through the walkie-talkie about the vehicle blocking the tracks.

"When the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene, the SUV driver tried to escape by driving the vehicle off the tracks and fled on foot after abandoning the car about 4 kilometers away. The RPF chased the vehicle but the driver managed to escape on foot," said an official.

The officials said that the SUV was seized by the RPF, and a case was filed under sections 153, 174, and 147 of the Railway Act. The identity of the driver has been confirmed, and legal action is being taken against him. Under section 153 of the Railway Act, the driver could face up to 5 years in prison. Sections 147 and 174 provide for punishment, fines, or both.

The railway authorities have urged all road users to cross railway tracks only at designated and authorized locations. Crossing the tracks illegally or engaging in any kind of stunts is a punishable offense under the Railway Act, which can lead to fines, imprisonment, or both. Moreover, such actions are extremely dangerous and can be life-threatening.

The railway authorities has also stated that using mobile phones or cameras to record videos or take pictures on railway tracks is also a criminal offense. It has warned that strict actions will be taken against individuals involved in such activities.