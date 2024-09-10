An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday

The goods train did hit the blocks between Saradhna and Bangad stations on Sunday night but nothing untoward occurred, they said.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on the night of September 8. A goods train hit these," a North Western Railway official said, adding that the incident happened on the corridor's Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

On Monday, an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG (liquified petroleum gas) cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. Earlier, a bid was made to derail the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat express in Rajasthan's Pali district, news agency PTI reported.

Talking about the Ajmer incident, a Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

"The incident occurred on Sunday night. The train's guard informed the control room, and a team of officials along with RPF personnel reached the spot and found the blocks. Movement of trains was not affected. A case was registered by the local police and the matter is under investigation," Deputy GM (Security) DFCC Chitresh Joshi said.

He said that it was first such incident on the Western Corridor.

