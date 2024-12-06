Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacted to the RS Chairman's comment, saying that he was "astonished" to hear this

Chaos erupted in Rajya Sabha after RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the floor on Friday that security officials discovered a bundle of cash on the seat of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, ANI reported.

"I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway," Dhankhar said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacted to the RS Chairman's comment, saying that he was "astonished" to hear this, adding that if there is a failure in the security agencies, it must be completely exposed.

"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed," Singhvi told ANI.

Inside the upper house, Congress President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge replied to Chairman Dhankhar saying that the Chair should have not named the MP if the matter was still under investigation, ANI reported.

"I am not going beyond that, I know that you will not allow us. You said that this matter is under investigation then his/her name should not have been taken. I request that until the investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established, a member should not be named. Can he do this? Aaisa chillar kaam krti hai aur deshj ko of barbaad kr rahe hai yeh log (BJP)," Kharge said.

Dhankar replied to Kharge and said "The Leader of the Opposition has said one thing that when the matter is under investigation he should not be making debate of it. I would appreciate it if this could be followed. Number 2, in responding to the LoP I was extremely concerned and therefore I might myself assert whether the member has really attended the House. I could not go more than that."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that no one carries bundles of notes in the house, ANI cited.

"As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats just to wind up the proceedings and the house. During that procedure, the note was found and the seat numbers were deciphered and the members also signed that day. I don't understand why there should be an objection that the Chair should not take the name of the member. The Chairman has rightly pointed out the seat number and the member who occupies that particular seat number. What is wrong with that? Why there should be an objection?... Don't you think that while we are going towards digital India, carrying a bundle of notes in the House is appropriate? We don't carry note bundles in the house. I fully agree with the observation of the Chairman that there must be a serious investigation and the concerns raised by the members are also very genuine," Rijiju said.

Union Minister JP Nadda said, "This incident is of a serious nature. It hurts the dignity of the House. Sir, I have faith in your ruling that a detailed investigation will be conducted."

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that his party was not opposed to the investigation.

"JP Nadda (BJP president) is saying that we are trying to suppress the matter. But that is your (BJP's) quality," Kharge said, ANI cited.

"When the Chairman is investigating the matter, it doesn't need to be debated on the floor of the House," he added.

The first winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned early due to disruptions. The winter session will continue till December 20.

(With ANI inputs)