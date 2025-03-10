Rajya Sabha passes Railways Bill 2024, here are key highlights on modernisation and reforms

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared the Railways Bill 2024, a bill that seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board. The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

It repeals the 1905 Act.

On December 11 last year, it was passed in the Lok Sabha..

The bill replaces outdated provisions from the colonial period. It integrates the Railway Board’s functions into the Railways Act, 1989, simplifying the legal framework for railway operations, an official statement said.

The bill reduces the need to refer to multiple laws, making the process more efficient, it said.

The bill is expected to bring significant improvements in the country's railway infrastructure, safety, and passenger experience, ensuring a brighter future for Indian Railways, the official statement said.

According to the official statement, addressing the Rajya Sabha, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & IT, explained that the bill would simplify existing laws and empower general managers of railway zones. They will now have the authority to approve projects worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Vaishnaw stated that the government's commitment to developing railways in every state, pointing out that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal, states where the ruling party does not hold power, have received substantial budget allocations.

Key Achievements in Railway Reforms:

Infrastructure Development:

Over the last 11 years, India has added 34,000 kilometers of new railway tracks, surpassing the entire rail network of Germany.

45,000 kilometers of tracks have been electrified, reducing the dependency on fossil fuels.

50,000 kilometers of old tracks have been replaced with new, durable rails.

Safety Enhancements:

Railway safety investments have jumped from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

Rail fractures have reduced by 91 per cent, from 2,548 incidents in 2013-14 to only a few today.

The Kavach safety system, with SIL 4 certification, has been introduced to enhance railway security.

Employment and Capacity Building:

More than 5,02,000 jobs have been created under the NDA government, compared to 4,11,000 under the previous UPA government.

Transparent recruitment exams have been held, with millions of candidates applying.

The iGOT platform has seen record enrollments for employee training programs.

Passenger Amenities and Modernisation:

3,10,000 modern toilets have been installed in railway coaches, improving hygiene standards.

558 running rooms for loco pilots are now air-conditioned.

New locomotives with advanced technology and better working conditions are being manufactured.

The statement further said that Vaishnaw also addressed concerns regarding crowd management at railway stations. He announced that access control will be implemented at 60 major railway stations, ensuring only ticketed passengers can enter the platforms. Special trains will be deployed at busy stations to handle large crowds during peak hours.

Concluding his speech, Vaishnaw reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), urging railway employees and all stakeholders to work harder and build upon the progress made so far.