Recommendations must fulfil states' expectations: CM Stalin to Finance Commission

Updated on: 18 November,2024 10:59 AM IST  |  Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the 16th Finance Commission to make recommendations that meet the expectations of Indian states, strengthen federalism, and contribute to India's progress as a developed nation

File Pic

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday morning held discussions with the 16th Finance Commission at the Secretariat in Chennai. During the meeting, CM Stalin warmly welcomed the Finance Commission’s Chairman and members and underscored the significance of their recommendations in shaping India’s future as a developed nation.


Addressing the gathering, Stalin remarked, “On behalf of Tamil Nadu and its people, I extend a warm welcome to the 16th Finance Commission Chairman and its esteemed members. I firmly believe that the recommendations made by this commission should meet the expectations of all Indian states. These recommendations will play a vital role in transforming India into a developed country while strengthening its federal structure.”


Stalin emphasised the need for equitable and inclusive recommendations that would empower all states, ensuring that the financial needs and aspirations of diverse regions are adequately addressed. He expressed confidence that the commission’s suggestions would contribute significantly to fostering national growth and unity.


Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence convened a meeting in Chennai to evaluate the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) efforts in safeguarding India's extensive maritime borders. According to an official statement, the meeting focused on enhancing coastal security measures and ensuring the protection of India’s maritime interests.

The committee was led by Member of Parliament Shri Radha Mohan Singh, who chaired the session. Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and ICG participated in the discussion. Director General S Paramesh, PTM, TM, provided a comprehensive briefing on the Coast Guard’s operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and readiness to address emerging challenges.

The discussions highlighted the ICG’s ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination among stakeholders, improve maritime safety protocols, and bolster response mechanisms for security threats.

CM Stalin appeals for fishermen’s release


Separately, earlier this week, Chief Minister Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin’s letter detailed two recent incidents: on November 9, twenty-three fishermen from Rameswaram and two mechanised fishing boats were apprehended, followed by another boat and 12 fishermen on November 12.

The CM called for urgent intervention to ensure the safe return of the fishermen and their boats, stressing the need to protect the livelihood of Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities. 

