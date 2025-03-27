Speaking to the ANI, Raut said, "Rahul Gandhi is Lok Sabha LoP... If such a leader is not allowed to speak inside the Parliament by the Speaker, then it is a dangerous time for democracy. Then why are you conducting Parliament if you have to silence the opposition?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on slammed the Lok Sabha Speaker for allegedly not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament, calling it a "dangerous time for democracy."



Speaking to the ANI, Raut said, "Rahul Gandhi is Lok Sabha LoP... If such a leader is not allowed to speak inside the Parliament by the Speaker, then it is a dangerous time for democracy. Then why are you conducting Parliament if you have to silence the opposition?"



He further highlighted the role of the opposition in a democracy, stating, "Opposition is the voice of democracy. If you silence that voice, then one day you will lock the Parliament."



The reaction follows Rahul Gandhi's allegations on Wednesday, where he claimed that he was not being allowed to speak in the House. He is the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The LoP asserted that the comment made about him was an "unsubstantiated remark" and that there is a convention that the Leader of Opposition is allowed to speak when he rises to do so.



"I don't know what is going on...I requested him to let me speak...This is no way to run the House. Speaker just left and he did not let me speak...he said something unsubstantiated about me...he adjourned the House, there was no need...it is a convention, LoP is given time to speak. Whenever I stand up, I am stopped from speaking...I did nothing, I was quietly sitting," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi stated that in a democracy, both government and opposition have a role, but here, "there is no place for opposition".



Rahul Gandhi mentioned that he intended to speak on the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment, but he was not allowed to speak.



"Prime Minister ji spoke on Maha Kumbh and I also wanted to speak on (Maha) Kumbh Mela. I wanted to say that Kumbh Mela was very good. I also wanted to speak on unemployment but I wasn't allowed. I don't know what the approach and thinking of the Speaker are, but the truth is we were not allowed," he added. (ANI)





(With ANI inputs)