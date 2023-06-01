Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends 3 days custodial interrogation of accused

According to court sources, due to security reasons, Sahil was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence

On Thursday, a court extended the custodial interrogation for three days of the 20-year-old accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy murder case.

According to court sources, due to security reasons, Sahil was produced at the duty metropolitan magistrate's residence.

The accused stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend Sakshi over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a concrete block in Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi.

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

Sakshi had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.

The accused was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and brought to New Delhi late on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain permitted the police to question Sahil in custody for two days.

The Delhi Police had earlier sought Sahil's custody on the grounds that the weapon of offence had not been recovered. They also stated that the accused was frequently changing his statements.

According to previous reports, the knife used by Sahil to murder his girlfriend was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The knife was dumped near Rithala Metro Station after the killing.

Earlier, the police also stated that the accused had planned Sahshi's murder two days ago after the 16-year-old teenager rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship.

As per the Delhi Police, since the accused bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill Sakshi already, yet the accused is claiming he killed the teenager in a fit of rage for her constantly ignoring him.

The Police stated Sahil could have been moved to attack the girl as she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend, who she was in a relationship with for 3-4 years before she fell in love with the accused.

Sahil has claimed that the teenager was keen to get back with her ex-boyfriend since he had a motorcycle, the police official said.

(with inputs from PTI)