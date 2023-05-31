Breaking News
IIT Bombay suicide case: ‘Bombay chhodke jaake dikha, main wahan pahunch jaunga’
Despite state diktat, no FIR against illegal Thane schools
47,000 cases against motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in six months
Mumbai: Soon, enter Khar to go to Bandra Terminus
Mumbai Coastal Road project nears completion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder Youth bought knife from Haridwar 15 days before killing 16 yr old

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: Youth bought knife from Haridwar 15 days before killing 16-yr-old

Updated on: 31 May,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The accused had planned the murder two days ago after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship, police said

Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: Youth bought knife from Haridwar 15 days before killing 16-yr-old

Police are still looking for the knife

Listen to this article
Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: Youth bought knife from Haridwar 15 days before killing 16-yr-old
x
00:00

The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and was dumped near Rithala Metro Station after the killing, a senior officer said on Tuesday.


Police are still looking for the knife, they said. The accused had planned the murder two days ago after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship, police said. Sahil, 20, stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks and her skull smashed. His last name is still unknown. 


According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, yet he is claiming he killed the girl in a fit of rage for her constantly ignoring him. They said Sahil could have been moved to attack the girl as she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend, Praveen, who she was in a relationship with for 3-4 years before she fell in love with Sahil. Sahil has claimed Sakshi was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle, police said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news new delhi crime branch Crime News Delhi Crime india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK