Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: Youth bought knife from Haridwar 15 days before killing 16-yr-old

The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and was dumped near Rithala Metro Station after the killing, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police are still looking for the knife, they said. The accused had planned the murder two days ago after the 16-year-old girl rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to mend their relationship, police said. Sahil, 20, stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and then bludgeoned her with a cement slab, which killed her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks and her skull smashed. His last name is still unknown.

According to police, since Sahil bought the knife days before the incident, it is not unlikely he was planning to kill her already, yet he is claiming he killed the girl in a fit of rage for her constantly ignoring him. They said Sahil could have been moved to attack the girl as she had started meeting her ex-boyfriend, Praveen, who she was in a relationship with for 3-4 years before she fell in love with Sahil. Sahil has claimed Sakshi was keen to get back with Praveen since he had a motorcycle, police said.

