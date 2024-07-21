Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Shravan 2024 Dos and Donts during the auspicious month

Shravan 2024: Dos and Don'ts during the auspicious month

Updated on: 21 July,2024 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As the auspicious month begins from tomorrow, here are some Dos and Don'ts for those observing Shravan 2024 -

Shravan 2024: Dos and Don'ts during the auspicious month

Representational image/ iStock

Listen to this article
Shravan 2024: Dos and Don'ts during the auspicious month
x
00:00

Shravan or Sawan is one of the most auspicious months for Hindus. It usually falls between July and August. It is considered highly sacred because it is associated with Lord Shiva and his transformational energies. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts, known as Sawan somvar vrat, where they abstain from eating any food or other grains, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for health, prosperity, and enlightenment. 


Shravan 2024 Dates: July 22, 2024, Monday (start date) to August 19, 2024, Monday (end date)


As the auspicious month begins from tomorrow, here are some Dos and Don'ts for those observing Shravan 2024 -


Dos:

1.Wake up early in the morning and clean your puja (prayer) room daily to maintain a sacred atmosphere.
2. Visit a temple and perform Abhishekam to Lord Shiva using water, milk, sugar, ghee, curd, and honey (Panchamrit).
3. Maintain celibacy during Sawan as a sign of devotion.
4. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated during the summer months.
5. Consume nutritious foods such as nuts and fruits to maintain a balanced diet. Prepare sattvik food using rock salt in place of table salt.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid non-vegetarian food.
2. Do not consume garlic and onions.
3. Avoid grains and legumes like rice, wheat, and legumes. Instead, use flours like buckwheat (kuttu) or water chestnut (singhara).
3. Do not use regular salt; replace it with rock salt (sendha namak) during the fast.
4. Abstain from indulgent behaviors such as consuming alcohol, smoking, or engaging in marital relations.
5. Avoid spiritual practices like prayers, meditation, and reading of religious texts, especially those related to Lord Shiva.

Additional Tips:

1. Engage in prayers, meditation, and reading of religious texts, especially those related to Lord Shiva.
2. Perform rituals such as offering milk, water, and bel leaves to Shiva Linga and reciting Shiva chants and mantras.
3. Perform charitable acts and donations, especially to Brahmins or those in need, as an act of devotion.

Mondays during the month of Shravan are considered exceptionally auspicious and are for fasting or observing a Vrat for many.

Shravan Calendar: Here are the five Mondays of Shravan Somwar vrat:

July 22, 2024 - First Shravan Somwar vrat
July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat
August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat
August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat
August 19, 2024 - Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shiva news India India news Maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK