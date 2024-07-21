As the auspicious month begins from tomorrow, here are some Dos and Don'ts for those observing Shravan 2024 -

Representational image/ iStock

Listen to this article Shravan 2024: Dos and Don'ts during the auspicious month x 00:00

Shravan or Sawan is one of the most auspicious months for Hindus. It usually falls between July and August. It is considered highly sacred because it is associated with Lord Shiva and his transformational energies. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts, known as Sawan somvar vrat, where they abstain from eating any food or other grains, and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for health, prosperity, and enlightenment.

Shravan 2024 Dates: July 22, 2024, Monday (start date) to August 19, 2024, Monday (end date)

ADVERTISEMENT

As the auspicious month begins from tomorrow, here are some Dos and Don'ts for those observing Shravan 2024 -

Dos:

1.Wake up early in the morning and clean your puja (prayer) room daily to maintain a sacred atmosphere.

2. Visit a temple and perform Abhishekam to Lord Shiva using water, milk, sugar, ghee, curd, and honey (Panchamrit).

3. Maintain celibacy during Sawan as a sign of devotion.

4. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated during the summer months.

5. Consume nutritious foods such as nuts and fruits to maintain a balanced diet. Prepare sattvik food using rock salt in place of table salt.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid non-vegetarian food.

2. Do not consume garlic and onions.

3. Avoid grains and legumes like rice, wheat, and legumes. Instead, use flours like buckwheat (kuttu) or water chestnut (singhara).

3. Do not use regular salt; replace it with rock salt (sendha namak) during the fast.

4. Abstain from indulgent behaviors such as consuming alcohol, smoking, or engaging in marital relations.

5. Avoid spiritual practices like prayers, meditation, and reading of religious texts, especially those related to Lord Shiva.

Additional Tips:

1. Engage in prayers, meditation, and reading of religious texts, especially those related to Lord Shiva.

2. Perform rituals such as offering milk, water, and bel leaves to Shiva Linga and reciting Shiva chants and mantras.

3. Perform charitable acts and donations, especially to Brahmins or those in need, as an act of devotion.

Mondays during the month of Shravan are considered exceptionally auspicious and are for fasting or observing a Vrat for many.

Shravan Calendar: Here are the five Mondays of Shravan Somwar vrat:

July 22, 2024 - First Shravan Somwar vrat

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat