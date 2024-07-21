Each Monday of Shravan is considered particularly sacred

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Shravan 2024: Date, history, significance, here's all you need to know x 00:00

The month of Sawan or Shravan is set to begin soon. It is also marked as the onset of monsoon in India. Shravan 2024, also known as Sawan, is one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar. It generally falls between July and August and is considered highly sacred.

Shravan 2024 start and end date:

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days, during which there will be five Mondays. There will be five Sawan Somwar's this year, and devotees can observe the fast on these days:

Shravan Calendar:

July 22, 2024 - Sawan Begins (First Shravan Somwar vrat)

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Sawan ends (Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat)

In other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan will begin on August 5 and end on September 3.

Shravan 2024 shubh muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan Purnima falls on Monday, August 19. The Abhijeet Muhurat is from 12:04 pm to 12:55 pm on July 22, and the Shravana Nakshatra falls at 10:21 pm on July 22. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will last up to 1:11 pm.

Significance of Shravan

Religious Importance: Shravan is profoundly significant in Hinduism, particularly for devotees of Lord Shiva. The month is marked by numerous rituals, including fasting, prayer, and the recitation of sacred texts. Many devotees observe a month-long fast, known as "Shravan Vrat," and offer special prayers to seek blessings and absolution.

Traditional Practices: The month is also associated with various traditional practices and festivals. Devotees visit Shiva temples, especially on Mondays, which are considered particularly auspicious during Shravan. The chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya" and the offering of Bael leaves to Shiva are common practices. The month also sees the celebration of festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Nag Panchami.

Astronomical Significance: Shravan corresponds to the lunar month of Shravana in the Hindu calendar, which falls during the monsoon season in India. The rain brings an element of purification, which aligns with the spiritual cleansing sought through rituals during this time.

Key Observances and Festivals

Sawan Somvar: Each Monday of Shravan is considered particularly sacred. Devotees observe fasts and perform special pujas in honour of Lord Shiva. The day is marked by visits to Shiva temples and offerings of milk, honey, and water.

Nag Panchami: This festival, celebrated on the fifth day of the month, is dedicated to serpents and is believed to protect against snake bites and related ailments. Devotees offer milk and prayers to serpent idols and images.

Raksha Bandhan: Celebrated on the full moon day of Shravan, Raksha Bandhan is a festival that honours the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a protective thread (rakhi) around their brothers' wrists, and in return, brothers promise to protect and care for their sisters.

Shravan Purnima: The full moon day of Shravan is also significant for various religious activities. Devotees often undertake special prayers and charitable activities.

Rituals and Customs

Fasting: Many Hindus observe a fast during Shravan, which can vary in its strictness. Some individuals consume only fruits and milk, while others may abstain from all food. The fast is seen as a way to purify the body and mind and to seek divine blessings.

Puja and Offerings: Devotees perform daily pujas and make offerings of Bilva leaves, milk, honey, and other sacred items to Lord Shiva. The rituals are believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Recitation of Scriptures: Reading and reciting sacred texts such as the Shiva Purana or the Rudram is a common practice. This is believed to enhance one's devotion and understanding of Lord Shiva's divine nature.

Charitable Acts: Acts of charity and helping the less fortunate are encouraged during Shravan. Many people donate food, clothes, and other essentials to those in need as a form of seva (selfless service).