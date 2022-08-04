Fast forward: Try this season-friendly recipes for Shravan

As the holy month of Shravan begins, try these season-friendly recipes that spell comfort with a dose of healthy

Faraal handvo

Ingredients

>> 2 cups buckwheat (kuttu)

>> 2 cups grated raw bottle gourd (water separated)

>> 2 tbsp ginger and green chilli paste >> 1/2 cup yoghurt >> Salt to taste

>> 1 tbsp sugar >> 1/4 cup oil>> 1 sachet unflavoured fruit salt

For the tempering: >> 1 tbsp oil >> 1 tsp cumin seeds >> 3 tsp sesame seeds

Method

Wash and soak the buckwheat in water for at least two hours. Drain the extra water and place in a large bowl. Add grated bottle gourd, curd, ginger-chilli paste, salt, sugar and oil; mix well. Pour some of the strained bottle gourd water to adjust the consistency; it should resemble cake batter. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Grease a baking pan and preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix the fruit salt into the batter till it froths and expands. Pour into the tin and bake for 40 to 50 minutes or till a skewer inserted comes out clean. Heat oil and add cumin and sesame seeds. Pour this over the baked handvo and serve by cutting into small squares. Serve with coriander chutney or a murabba. It can also be made into pancakes or baked as small muffins.

Pinky Chandan Dixit, owner, Soam

Faraali pattice

Ingredients

>> 6 boiled potatoes (smashed)

>> 1/4 cup peanuts (roasted and powdered)

>> 3/4 tbsp grated fresh or desiccated coconut

>> 1 tbsp sugar

>> 2 tbsp each cashews and raisins

>> 1/4 cup coriander leaves (chopped)

>> Half lemon (juiced)

>> Salt as per taste

Method

Take five potatoes, and boil, peel and smash them. For the stuffing, make small balls out of a mixture of peanut powder, coconut, some ginger-chilli paste, sugar, lemon juice, dry fruits, one boiled potato, coriander leaves and salt. Now, take the boiled and smashed potatoes; add four to five tbsp of arrowroot powder and salt. Mix it well and make lemon-sized balls out of the mixture. Flatten these potato balls, place the stuffing balls inside and close on all sides properly. Roll the balls in arrowroot powder and place them on a plate greased with oil. Heat oil in a pan, and fry the pattice one by one until golden brown. Serve with coriander chutney, khatta-meetha chutney or cucumber raita.

Home chef Taruna Mav, owner, Mom and Co

Sanjivrya

Ingredients

For the dough:

>> 2 cups maida

>> 1 tbsp ghee

>> Pinch of salt

>> Water as required

For the filling:

>> 2 cups rava

>> 1.5 cups sugar/jaggery

>> 2 cups water

>> Pinch of cardamom powder

>> Pinch of saffron (optional)

>> 1 tbsp ghee

Method

Knead the ingredients into a roti-like dough. Boil two cups of water; add ghee and sugar. Keep stirring till the sugar melts. Tip in cardamom powder and saffron. Once the sugar melts, add rava. Keep stirring the mixture while it simmers for two to three minutes. Make 12 balls out of the maida dough. Make 12 balls out of the rava mix. Take the maida ball, flatten and roll it out; place the rava ball inside and wrap the maida roti around it. Roll it around in your hand to avoid open edges. Dust in maida and roll the dough out to make a poli. Cook on a heated tawa by applying ghee on both sides of the poli.

Home chef Kalpana Talpade, Kalpana’s Kitchen