Siblings found dead in Delhi house mother injured fathers body recovered from railway tracks
Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured; father's body recovered from railway tracks

Updated on: 21 April,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

According to police, the man, who had been missing since Friday, was found dead near the Anand Vihar Railway track on Saturday evening

Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured; father's body recovered from railway tracks

Siblings found dead in Delhi house, mother injured; father's body recovered from railway tracks
Delhi police on Saturday recovered the body of a 42-year-old man who is believed to be the father of two children who were found dead at their house in the Pandav Nagar area, with their mother lying unconcious, officials said.


According to police, the man, who had been missing since Friday, was found dead near the Anand Vihar Railway track on Saturday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday afternoon.


They received a call around 2 PM on Saturday at Pandav Nagar police station regarding the missing person, namely Shyam Ji (42), a resident of the Shashi Garden area whose house had been locked since Friday.


Following this information, a team of police reached the spot and found the house locked from outside. After opening the doors, it was found that two minor children (reportedly a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl) were lying dead in one room and their mother was unconscious. She was later rushed to the hospital.

Police were further looking into the incident.

More details are awaited.

