The accident, which also left two persons injured, took place near Kapangaon on Rajura-Gadchandur Road in Chandrapur district at around 4 pm, they said

The autorickshaw carrying seven passengers was heading to Pachgaon from Rajura when the incident occurred, police said. Representational Pic/File

Six persons, including three women, were killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra 's Chandrapur district on Thursday, police said, reported the PTI.

When the autorickshaw reached near Kapangaon, the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The collision was so severe that the entire autorickshaw was crushed from the front, a senior official of Rajura police station said, according to the PTI.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed all the victims to a hospital. Three of them were already dead. Three of the injured persons were referred to the Chandrapur District Hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Varsha Mandale (41), Tanu Pimpalkar (18), Tarabai Papulwar (60), Ravindra Bobde (48), Shankar Pipere (50) and autorickshaw driver Prakash Meshram (50), the official said, as per the PTI.

While the truck has been seized, its driver is absconding, he said, adding that the process to register a case against him was underway.

Cop injured as two trucks crash in Maharashtra's Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Thane traffic police constable was on Wednesday injured after two container trucks crashed on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Gaimukh Traffic Police Chowki early on Wednesday morning, they said

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the accident took place at around 7:39 am when one of the container, travelling from Vapi (Gujarat) to Nhava Sheva, lost control near the Gaimukh Ghat and collided head-on with an another container coming from Mumbai towards Surat.

One of the trucks was carrying 23 tonnes of plastic bags, while the other had 16 tonnes of imported machinery. The collision caused heavy oil spillage on the road, creating a major hazard for motorists, the officials said.

They said that Police Constable Tadvi, from the Kasarvadavali Traffic Division of Thane Police, who was on night duty at the Gaimukh Traffic Post, was seriously injured in the incident.

"He suffered injuries to his left leg and head, and was immediately taken to Titan Hospital on Ghodbunder Road. Hospital officials confirmed he received five stitches on his leg and three on his head," said an official.

(with PTI inputs)