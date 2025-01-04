The Prime Minister exuded confidence that villages will play a key role in pushing forward the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said some people are trying to disturb peace in the name of caste politics and called for thwarting such designs to preserve the social harmony in rural parts of the country, reported news agency PTI.

Inaugurating the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, the Prime Minister exuded confidence that villages will play a key role in pushing forward the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Without mentioning any names, PM Modi said certain people are trying to disturb peace by spreading the venom of caste politics.

"We have to work to strengthen the heritage of peace and harmony of villages," he said, reported PTI.

Recalling the steps taken by the NDA government since 2014, for rural development, PM Modi, quoting an SBI research report, said poverty in rural India came down to below 5 per cent from 26 per cent in 2012.

He said the previous government had neglected the people living in rural India, and even after decades of independence, villages were deprived of basic necessities, reported PTI.

But his government is empowering villages, and focusing on those who were neglected before, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have undertaken a saturation drive for 16 government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra and PM SVANidhi.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities.

Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

PM Modi said that after assuming office in 2014, he has been continuously working towards serving rural India at every moment.

Addressing as gathering at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam after inaugurating the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025, PM Modi said, "At the beginning of the year 2025, this grand event of Grameen Bharat Mahotsav is introducing India's development journey. It is creating an identity. I congratulate NABARD and other colleagues for organizing this event," reported ANI.

Reflected on the challenges faced by the rural areas, PM Modi said, "I feel fortunate to have spent my childhood in a small town, which gave me firsthand experience of the challenges faced by rural areas. At the same time, it also helped me understand the vast potential that villages hold. Despite their hard work, villagers often struggle to access opportunities due to limited resources".

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)