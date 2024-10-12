Due to the disruptions to train movement throughout the stretch, the railways were forced to cancel two trains and redirect or run over half a dozen others via different routes.

A help desk established at Chennai Central Railway Station to support impacted passengers (PIC/X)

A special train transporting stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express, which collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station, departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station on Saturday early morning, continuing its journey, ANI reported.

The train departed from the station at around 4:45 am. During the wait, food and water were given to the trapped passengers, officials said to ANI.

Stranded passengers of Train No. 12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express were provided with food and water



A Special Train Departed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 04:45 hrs on 12.10.2024 to reach their destination #SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/h5lUKQOn3D — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 12, 2024

Meanwhile, to support impacted passengers, the railways have established a help desk at Chennai Central Railway Station.

Help Desk Set Up at Dr. MGR #Chennai Central Railway Station to Assist Passengers of 12578 #Mysuru - Darbhanga #BagmatiExpress #SouthernRailway pic.twitter.com/6iCgfpURUT — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 12, 2024

Around 19 passengers were wounded after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night, ANI reported.

Twelve coaches of the passenger train derailed as a result of the incident, which happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the Chennai-Gudur stretch between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations.

Due to the disruptions to train movement throughout the stretch, the railways were forced to cancel two trains and redirect or run over half a dozen others via different routes.

Officials informed that the following two trains have been cancelled as a result of yesterday's mishap involving the Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express train at Kavaraipettai in the Chennai Division. This comprises -- Trains No. 12078 Vijayawada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express and No. 12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express were cancelled, ANI reported.

Over half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night. The railways also provided helpline numbers following the accident.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed shock over the tragedy and said he was keeping a close eye on the rescue efforts. He also confirmed that the injured passengers had been transported to the hospital.

Taking to X, CM Stalin said, "I was shocked to know that there was a train accident in Kavaripettai, Tiruvallur district. As soon as the information was available, I ordered the Hon'ble Minister @Avadi_Nasar and other government officials including the District Collector to go to the accident site."

He further added that the SM Nasar, the Minister for Minorities and other officials were directed to reach the accident site.

He added, "The government is working fast in rescue and relief work. The injured are immediately taken to the hospital. A separate team is functioning to arrange food and travel facilities for the other passengers to return home."

Additionally, CM Stalin mentioned that the derailed train coaches are being removed by the fire department. "I am continuing to monitor the rescue operations," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the injured passengers at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)