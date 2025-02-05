Spiritual leader's event cancelled after Marathas object to him backing Dhananjay Munde

Namdev Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, recently voiced support for state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the Vanjari community and is under fire over the murder of a sarpanch belonging to Maratha community in Beed district

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

A 'kirtan' programme of Namdev Shastri, spiritual leader of the Vanjari community, scheduled at Dehu in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, has been cancelled after opposition from Maratha outfits and a caution issued by local police, reported news agency PTI.

Shastri, the head of Bhagwangad Sansthan, recently voiced support for state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the Vanjari community and is under fire over the murder of a sarpanch belonging to Maratha community in Beed district, reported PTI.

Bhagwangad, situated on the border of Beed and Ahilyanagar districts, is the religious seat of the Vanjari community.

Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

Seven persons have been arrested in the murder case. Munde's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Shastri, a revered figure in the Vanjari community, recently claimed Munde was being targeted. He later also extended his support to the family of slain sarpanch Deshmukh after they met him over the weekend.

Shastri's event was to take place on Friday at Sri Kshetra Bhandara Dongar near Dehu, where the temple of Sant Tukaram Maharaj is located, reported PTI.

Members of the Akhand Maratha Samaj on February 1 submitted a letter to the temple trustees, urging them to cancel Shastri's 'kirtan', claiming he defended Munde in connection with the sarpanch's murder case.

The Talegaon Dabhade police on Tuesday also issued a letter to the temple trustees, cautioning that if the 'kirtan' programme takes place, there could be a law and order issue, and members of the Maratha outfit might attempt to target Shastri.

"Considering the current situation, the letter submitted by Maratha outfits and the caution sounded by police, we have decided to suspend the kirtan of Namdev Shastri, which was scheduled on Friday," said Balasaheb Kashid, a trustee of the temple, reported PTI.

A discussion was also held with Shastri before the decision was taken to cancel the event, he added.

Meanwhile, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde in view of the allegations of scam in the agriculture department that he handled in the previous government.

(With inputs from PTI)