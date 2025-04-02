A lesson will be taught to gangs that dominate the fly-ash collection business near thermal power stations as well as sand and land mafia in Beed, Ajit Pawar said

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pic/X

Listen to this article Stay away from anti-social elements: Ajit Pawar advises NCP workers in Beed x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asked the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Beed district to keep their image clean and stay away from criminal elements, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pawar was speaking at a gathering of youth activists of the NCP in Beed.

His comments came against the backdrop of the gruesome murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the district last year and the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, in a related case of extortion. Munde, a cabinet minister, was forced to resign under pressure last month.

"Keep your image clean and stay away from anti-social elements," said NCP chief Pawar who is also the guardian minister of the district, reported PTI.

A lesson will be taught to gangs that dominate the fly-ash collection business near thermal power stations as well as sand and land mafia in Beed, Pawar said.

People in the district need to change their mindset, he said, adding, "While the rest of the state has progressed, here even garbage removal is an issue," reported PTI.

While admitting a person into the party, his credentials must be checked, Pawar said.

On May 1, Maharashtra will complete 62 years of statehood but there has not been much development in the eight districts of Marathwada (including Beed), Pawar conceded.

"We have to prevent attempts to sully Beed's image and to create caste divisions. We have to put the district on the path of development," he said, reported PTI.

Party workers should do "80 per cent social work and 20 per cent politics", Pawar said.

"It is better not to remember the past. We have to move ahead thinking this is a new dawn," he added, reported PTI.

Afterwards, he headed for the collector's office for the district planning committee meeting.

Notably, Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parli in the district, was not present during Pawar's programs. Munde took to social media to clarify that he was in Mumbai for medical treatment.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed district, resigned last month after facing the heat over the brutal murder of a sarpanch in the district and subsequent arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in a related case of extortion.

In a post on X, Munde wrote that he had planned to remain present throughout Pawar's tour on Wednesday, but had to leave for Mumbai for treatment a day before.

(With inputs from PTI)