Tamil Nadu govt declares holiday for educational institutions on Oct 31-Nov 1 for Diwali celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the state, from October 31 to November 1 for Diwali celebrations. According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations, the state government on Tuesday also declared a half-day holiday for all the educational institutions of the state on the eve of Diwali on October 30.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and around the world. This vibrant festival, known as the Festival of Lights, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. As families prepare for the festivities, homes will be adorned with colourful rangoli patterns, illuminated with diyas and fairy lights.

The celebrations typically involve performing prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing delicious sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks will light up the night sky, creating a dazzling display that adds to the joyful atmosphere. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed this year's Diwali as "special" and said that after a long wait of 500 years, Lord Ram for the first time will celebrate Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

"In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. After 500 years, Lord Ram is seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, and this will be the first Diwali celebrated with him in his magnificent temple. We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali," PM Modi said through a video conference.

Meanwhile, with the festival of lights approaching, preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya also, where 25 lakh diyas will be lit to illuminate the ghats along the banks of the Sarayu River during 'Deepotsav-2024' on Wednesday. Deepotsav-2024 is scheduled for October 30, a day before Diwali, and this will be the first Deepotsav following the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to create a Guinness World Record by lighting 25 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion. Last year, lamps were lit on 51 ghats in Ayodhya; this year, the plan is to illuminate 55.

