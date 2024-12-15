Bikas Kumar Modi, the victim's brother, stated that two arrests in the case were yet to be done. He also expressed concerns regarding the whereabouts of his nephew

Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash, a senior tech executive who committed suicide recently, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania after their arrest by the police. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Techie suicide case: Will not immerse ashes of son till we get justice, says victim's father x 00:00

The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week, pleaded for the custody of his grandson on Sunday and said that the family will immerse the 34-year-old's ashes only after his son gets justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency ANI, Pawan Kumar also expressed his gratitude towards the police for arresting the accused in the case and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Kumar further asserted that he still has not received justice as a new case has been filed against him, demanding maintenance for his grandson, ANI reported.

"We don't know where she [technie's wife] has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...I thank the police for arresting the accused... [But] I still haven't got justice as a case has been filed against me in the name of my grandson for maintenance. We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support..." Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bikas Kumar Modi, the techie's brother, stated that two more arrests in the case were yet to be done. Modi also echoed his father's concerns regarding the late techie's son.

"Our biggest concern right now is that we don't know where my nephew is. We couldn't find him in the photograph circulated by the police. We want to know where he is. I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting these three... Two other arrests are pending. I hope they will also be arrested soon..." Bikas Kumar Modi told ANI.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death case of Atul Subhash, who committed suicide by hanging alleging harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania, Karnataka police said, adding that she has been arrested from Haryana's Gurugram, ANI stated.

The other two accused, identified as Nisha Singhania, mother of Nikita Singhania and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, police officials said.

All the three accused were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court, police said.

"Accused A1 Nikita Singhania has been arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. Accused A2 Nisha Singhania and Accused A3 Anurag Singhania were arrested from Allahabad and were produced before the court and given to judicial custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) White Field Division, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.

Pawar Kumar called for strict punishment for those who “harassed” his son, saying that his ashes will not be immersed till justice is served, as per PTI.

“All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice, and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Kumar said while also thanking the Karnataka police on Sunday.

Atul Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru's Munnekolalu on Monday. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture", stated PTI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)