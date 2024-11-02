Thane: Four shops destroyed in fire; none hurt

The official said that a fire broke out around 2:22 am at a cluster of shops in a temporary shed in Thane's Shilphata area

Four shops were destroyed in a fire in the Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Saturday, no one was injured in the incident, an official said, PTI reported.

The official said that a fire broke out around 2:22 am at a cluster of shops in a temporary shed in Thane's Shilphata area.

The Shil fire station responded to a call, and a team of firefighters prevented the situation from escalating, said Yasin Tadvi of the disaster management cell to PTI.

He said that the fire was brought under control by 3:16 am adding that three furniture shops and a scrap materials shop were damaged.

As per reports, a gas cylinder also exploded in the fire at the site, PTI cited.

The cause is still being investigated, officials said.

Three jump from second-floor flat to escape a fire in Chira Bazaar; injured

On November 1, Three men were injured after jumping from the second floor of a building at South Mumbai's Girgaon to escape a fire in their flat in the wee hours of Friday, officials said, PTI reported.

The fire broke out around 3.20 am at the three-storey Oceanic building in Hemraj Wadi of Chira Bazaar area, the officials said while sharing an update on the Mumbai fire, reported PTI.

An electrical short circuit triggered the fire, an official said.

As the flames began engulfing their room, three men inside the house jumped from the second floor to save themselves, he said.

However, all three suffered injuries, following which they were rushed to the civic-run Nair hospital.

The trio has been identified as Kartik Mazi (26), Dipender Mandal (19) and Uppal Mandal (26), the official said, adding that they were allowed to go after preliminary treatment, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot and put out the fire, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)